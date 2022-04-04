Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,363 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.95.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.84 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $274.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

