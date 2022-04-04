Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $251.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.48 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.