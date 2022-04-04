Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,579 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

XSLV stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

