Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)
Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
