Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.