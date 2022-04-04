Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after buying an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,530,000 after buying an additional 998,149 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

