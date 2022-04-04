Comparing Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $106.88 million 3.04 $18.66 million $1.69 10.94 CVB Financial $468.02 million 7.01 $212.52 million $1.57 14.72

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.48%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 17.40% 12.26% 1.02% CVB Financial 45.41% 10.34% 1.36%

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.