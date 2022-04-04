Comparing DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Simpson Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $1.57 billion 3.05 $266.45 million $6.13 18.08

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and Simpson Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 3 0 2.75

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $146.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.37%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing 16.94% 24.18% 19.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Admin and All Other. The North America segment covers the United States and Canada operations. The Europe segment includes operations primarily in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. The Asia/Pacific segment represents Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded by Barclay Simpson in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

