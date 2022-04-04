Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPGGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($22.58).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.56) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,625 ($21.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The company has a market cap of £28.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.25. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823 ($23.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,685.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,604.13.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

