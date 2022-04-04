Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMP. CL King increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,013,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

