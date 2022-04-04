Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $201,385 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

