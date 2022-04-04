Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CTG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,967. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

