Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.