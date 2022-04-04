Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Down 1.8%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 17,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,934,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 192,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.