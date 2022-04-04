Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Conduent by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Conduent by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.