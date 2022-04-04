Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

