Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of CWCO stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
