Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $276.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $230.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,397. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 92.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.