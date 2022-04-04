Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 65,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 793,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
