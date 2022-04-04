Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 65,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 793,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

