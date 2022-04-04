ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

CFRX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.58. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 24.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth $691,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

