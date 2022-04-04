Contrasting Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) & Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flushing Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $292.25 million 2.31 $81.79 million $2.60 8.53 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $72.10 million 2.23 $15.13 million $2.63 10.82

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 27.99% 13.44% 1.09% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.99% 10.60% 0.95%

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Flushing Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau and Suffolk County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

