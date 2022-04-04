Contrasting Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) & Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

This table compares Everest Re Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.62% 11.48% 3.21% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -80.87% 3.34%

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 1.02 $1.38 billion $34.53 8.89 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Everest Re Group and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus target price of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.