Contrasting SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) & Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seaboard and SunOpta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A SunOpta 0 0 2 0 3.00

SunOpta has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.37%. Given SunOpta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Seaboard.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seaboard and SunOpta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.54 $570.00 million $490.36 8.70 SunOpta $812.62 million 0.69 -$4.14 million ($0.08) -64.25

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than SunOpta. SunOpta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seaboard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seaboard and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99% SunOpta -0.51% 1.38% 0.59%

Risk & Volatility

Seaboard has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunOpta has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SunOpta shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Seaboard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SunOpta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seaboard beats SunOpta on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment; and operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated through a fleet of 20 chartered and 4 owned vessels. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces and processes organic turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc. manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment provides plant-based beverages, and liquid and dry ingredients that utilizes almond, soy, coconut, oat, hemp, and other bases, as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages. This segment also packages dry- and oil-roasted in-shell sunflower and sunflower kernels; and processes and sells raw sunflower inshell and kernel for food and feed applications. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers individually quick frozen (IQF) fruits, such as strawberries, blueberries, mangos, pineapples, blends, and other berries for retail; and IQF and bulk frozen fruits, including purÃ©es, toppings, and smoothies for foodservice, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. This segment also provides fruit snacks comprising bars, twists, ropes, and bite-sized products. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Edina, Minnesota.

