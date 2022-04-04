Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.00.

COO stock opened at $428.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

