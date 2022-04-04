Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.