Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:CMT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
