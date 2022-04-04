Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 79,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)
CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporación América Airports (CAAP)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.