Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. 35,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

