Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will post sales of $454.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.73 million and the highest is $455.80 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSR. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 590,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

