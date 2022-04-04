Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Position Cut by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 32.9% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cosan by 75.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Profile (Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.