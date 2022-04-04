Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

