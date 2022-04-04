Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
