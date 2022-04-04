Cowen Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.80.
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.36 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.37.
Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
