Cowen Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $850.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.97. RH has a 1-year low of $317.89 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

