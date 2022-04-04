Craig Hallum Trims Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price to $26.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

CSSE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

