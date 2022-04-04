Crane (NYSE:CR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $108.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Crane by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crane by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

