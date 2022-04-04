Credit Suisse Group Downgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

