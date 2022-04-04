Credit Suisse Group Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $57.50

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $57.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PATH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $57,533,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.