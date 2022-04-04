Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.18. 866,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,863. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

