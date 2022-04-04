Critical Comparison: Waterdrop (WDH) and Its Peers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Waterdrop to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Waterdrop
|$503.08 million
|-$247.01 million
|-1.27
|Waterdrop Competitors
|$9.41 billion
|$813.93 million
|31.16
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waterdrop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Waterdrop
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Waterdrop Competitors
|268
|1131
|1237
|48
|2.40
Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 433.77%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Waterdrop
|-49.04%
|-68.93%
|-28.31%
|Waterdrop Competitors
|2.12%
|13.89%
|2.82%
Summary
Waterdrop competitors beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
