Critical Contrast: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for 36Kr and China Recycling Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.97%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -28.24% -28.54% -18.18% China Recycling Energy N/A 4.68% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and China Recycling Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $49.71 million 0.88 -$14.06 million ($0.33) -3.42 China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 49.15 $4.05 million N/A N/A

China Recycling Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Recycling Energy beats 36Kr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About China Recycling Energy (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

