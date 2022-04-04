Critical Survey: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) versus CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and CommScope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommScope $8.59 billion 0.18 -$462.60 million ($2.55) -3.02

Planet Labs PBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A N/A N/A CommScope -5.39% 3,196.61% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Planet Labs PBC and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 CommScope 1 5 4 0 2.30

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 85.27%. CommScope has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.56%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CommScope beats Planet Labs PBC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

