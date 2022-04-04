Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $75.73

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $74.08. Crocs shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 13,485 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.
In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
