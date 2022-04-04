Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Down to $75.73

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $74.08. Crocs shares last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 13,485 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

