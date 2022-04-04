Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $136.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CCK stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77.
Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.97%.
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.
