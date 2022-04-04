Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE CCK opened at $125.76 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Crown by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Crown by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Crown by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

