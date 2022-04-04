Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $279,246.33 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $279,246.33 and approximately $6,680.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

