CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.55. 55,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $145,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.