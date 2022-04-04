CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBXF. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

