Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Tracy A. Embree Sells 1,470 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMI traded down $5.25 on Monday, hitting $195.78. 6,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,254. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.22.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.