Curecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $265.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00271956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,514,381 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

