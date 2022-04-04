CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $26.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.