Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 163,333 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $351,165.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $184.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

